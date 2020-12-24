Watch: Saturn and Jupiter Come Together above World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa

The ‘Great Conjunction’ of planets Saturn and Jupiter on December 21 had left people all around the world enthralled. The great and rare phenomenon happened 367 years after the two planets appeared to be this close during Galileo’s time in the 17th century.

While many netizens along with scientists at space agencies captured the conjunction, a new series of pictures and videos have appeared from Dubai where one can see Jupiter and Saturn pass over the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.

Captured by Florian Kriechbaumer, a photographer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the pictures and time lapse videos present the celestial event in a new light. He posted the snaps on his Twitter account.

In the photos shot by the photographer, the giant planets appear to be tiny stars adorning the night sky beside Burj Khalifa.

In a zoomed-in picture, the planets get a bit clearer.

Thereafter, he also posted a condensed 15-second clip that shows the time lapse of the entire event. We see how Saturn glides above Jupiter as the two worlds pass near the huge building.

Things get much clearer in the close up video which is slightly longer as we can see the movements of the planets.

According to a report by Live Science, Florian positioned himself at a large parking area across from the skyscraper and shot the galactic phenomenon for 45 minutes. “When I shot these there were a few clouds, so I was anxious if I could even capture it,” the photographer told the portal.

Thanking his luck, Florian explained that the sky had cleared up at the right moment. He described seeing Saturn's rings and Jupiter with some of its moons so close to each other as an incredible moment. He added that everyone must experience looking at the planets and night sky once in their life.

The rare conjunction had found the planets being apart by just 0.1 degrees at their closest point. While Saturn and Jupiter were seen approaching each other for around two weeks before the conjunction, for the upcoming days, space enthusiasts will be able to see them drifting apart.

Several planetariums around the globe had opened viewing of the celestial event for the public as well. Of course these are different times and some planetariums also took the virtual route. Due to the pandemic, some like the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru had streamed the entire event live on its social media pages.