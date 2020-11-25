Watch: Greedy Gog Sneakily Steals Food from Neighbour's Kennel in This Viral Video

A hilarious footage showing a greedy dog stealing food from its next cell neighbour has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Henan Province of central China when a two-year-old husky Gou Za took advantage of the kennel neighbour, a golden retriever, who was caught unawares.

The owner of the pets, Xie, said that this issue had been going on for some time now until he finally caught the dog in action this week. Xie, who is a private breeder in Fengqiu County, captured the evidence on camera, which he later shared on social media.

The clip has amassed more than 70 million views in a very short period after Xie shared it on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform.

In the clip, the two dogs can be seen quarreling over food in the beginning. A few moments later, when the golden retriever was pacing in the cell, not paying attention to the food bowl, the husky grabbed the opportunity. The mischievous dog lifted the other bowl and poured the food on its own. In a hurry to chomp down the food it dropped the other bowl, which the golden retriever could not retrieve.

The pet owner found out about the dog’s misdeed one day when he saw the golden retriever’s food bowl was lying on the ground. He started observing the dogs and filmed their movements hiding behind a pillar. Xie said that the theft would take place only after he was gone.

“When I was there, he would just bark at the golden retriever. When I walked away, he would start stealing the bowl. I had to hide behind the pillar to see what was going on,” Xie was quoted as saying by MailOnline.

After the video went viral, Xie shared another post saying that the two dogs have remained friends after the incident. He also joked that he gave Gou Za a reprimand on behalf of its neighbour.