1-min read

Watch: Green Iguana Smartly Walks to Infinity on Luggage Belt at US Airport

A video has emerged of an iguana endlessly walking on a conveyor belt at the Key West International Airport as travelers wait for their luggage.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Watch: Green Iguana Smartly Walks to Infinity on Luggage Belt at US Airport
Image credit: Facebook
A green iguana became the source of attraction at an airport in Florida, United States, after hopping onto a luggage conveyor.

The reptiles have become so invasive in the 'sunshine state' that last month the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission urged people to kill non-native iguanas either themselves or seek the help of professionals.

“Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, and the FWC encourages homeowners to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible,” the commission had said in a notice.

Now, a video has emerged of an iguana endlessly walking on a conveyor belt at the Key West International Airport as travelers wait for their luggage.

Since being shared on Facebook on August 24, the video has been viewed over two lakh times, and has elicited a flurry of tongue-in-cheek comments.

“As long as it doesn’t end up in my luggage I’m fine with him getting his exercise lol,” one Facebook user wrote.

“He didn’t bring any luggage, just tons of baggage," another joked.

A Delta Airlines employee even shared a picture of herself in the comments holding a baby iguana saying, “That has been known to happen!!! I have had to rangle 1 of the sweet critters upstairs. Good thing the floor was slick, I’m not as fast as i used to be!”

Thankfully, the iguana was rescued without any harm even though airport employees had to shut down the conveyor belt for some time, The Sun Sentinel reports.

