Watch: Green Light Flashing across Skies of Malaysia and Singapore Leaves Internet Amused

A flash of green light in the night sky has left many in Malaysia and Singapore surprised.

The incident was captured by a dashcam on a highway in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru at 5 am on February 12. Residents in Singapore also witnessed the incident.

The 12-second long clip, which shows a flash of light lasting for a few seconds, is breaking the internet.

The video has been shared on Facebook by a page called All Singapore Stuff and has been viewed over 4 lakh times till now. The dashcam footage has been captioned, “Bright falling light JB Wah what fell from the sky this morning in Johor Bahru?”

International Meteor Organisation too confirmed sightings of 4 fireballs over Malaysia’s Johar Bahru and Singapore between 5 a.m. to 5:02 am on February 12, 2020.

As per the website, the fireball in Johor Bahru lasted for a period of 3.5 seconds while the one in Singapore was seen for one-and-a-half second.

Some users compared it to alien invasion of the kind seen in Hollywood flicks such as Transformers.

“Hmm, think Autobots just landed on Earth, again,” said one user.

Another wrote, “Elon Musk's Space X Rocket lah! Unlike NASA rockets, Space X rockets are reuseable. That's why their re-entry is like that.”

American Meteor Society states that a fireball is basically a meteor that appears brighter than Venus in either the evening or morning sky. When a fireball enters the Earth’s atmosphere it burns up.