WATCH: Grieving Elephant Carries Carcass of Her Dead Calf for Two Days in Bengal

Devastated by the death of her calf, an adult female elephant in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district refused to leave its side and travelled seven kilometers carrying the lifeless body. The heart-wrenching scene was widely circulated on social media. Uploaded on Twitter by news agency ANI, the clip showed the mother elephant trying to carry the carcass at the Ambari Tea Estate.

#WATCH | WB: A mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Ambari Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri. A team of Binnaguri wildlife reached there to retrieve the carcass but elephant walked away to Redbank Tea Estate. Cause of death yet to be ascertained. (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cPFSWtRDGk — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

With the dead calf lying on the ground, the mother elephant doesn’t leave and instead tries to lift it up. She struggles to carry the calf with her trunk but later manages to pick it up and walk away inside the tea garden.

According to a report in The Hindu, locals informed that the calf died on Friday but the grief-stricken mother had been carrying its body for the past two days. They said that she travelled for around seven kilometers with the dead calf and brought it to the tea garden.

Anshu Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, Gorumara Wildlife Division, told the newspaper that now the mother and her calf are at the Red Bank Tea Garden that comes under the Binnaguri Wildlife Squad. The officer informed that the elephant’s herd is also present at the tea garden and the situation is being monitored by them using drones.

An official of the Red Bank Tea Garden, Sudhir Guha, said the mother elephant reached the garden with her calf from a distance and has been wandering there for the past two days. Although the mother came alone, she was joined later joined by a herd of 30 elephants in the garden.

According to ANI, a team of the Binnaguri wildlife officers reached the spot to retrieve the body of the calf. But, the elephant took the calf and walked away to the Red Bank Tea Garden. The cause of death of the calf is yet to be ascertained and locals are waiting for the herd to leave the tea garden.

