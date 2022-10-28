CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Groom Arrives At His Wedding On a Jennet; Internet Can't Handle It
1-MIN READ

Watch: Groom Arrives At His Wedding On a Jennet; Internet Can't Handle It

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 16:27 IST

Delhi, India

Recently, a video was posted by an Instagram account that is known for posting funny content just for entertainment called Funtaap.

Recently, a video was posted by an Instagram account that is known for posting funny content just for entertainment called Funtaap.

While we all have seen grooms arriving at their wedding events on mares.

The world of the internet keeps treating us with some amazing content. Some make us go a bit teary, while others make us laugh out loud. Don’t worry we won’t be making you sentimental today!

You must have seen some beautiful videos of weddings and thanks to the internet and social media platforms there’s nothing that could be hidden. A video has surfaced on the Internet via Instagram that shows something funny.

Top showsha video

Recently, a video was posted by an Instagram account that is known for posting funny content just for entertainment called Funtaap. While we all have seen grooms on mares at their wedding events, this clip shows a groom that was ready to rock his wedding on a Jennet. Yes, you read it right!

The video plays one of the popular songs from Salman Khan’s film called Salam-E-Ishq, Tennu Leke. The caption of caption says, “Ghodi Nahi to Gadhi sahi.” Over 40,000 views have been received on this video and people have gone crazy in the comments section.

It ends up with one of the popular scenes of Arshad Warsi from Jolly LLB 2 where he says, “Kaun hai ye log, Kaha se aate hai ye log.” The family can be seen as overly joyful and enjoying every bit of it.

first published:October 28, 2022, 16:19 IST
last updated:October 28, 2022, 16:27 IST