WATCH: Groom Has Adorable Reaction on Seeing Partner in Bridal Avatar

Wedding day is a landmark event for the bride and groom. They put their best foot forward to look beautiful and charming. Girls spend hours getting ready on their big day to look the best. If they get compliments on their looks, it’s time well invested. However, after hundreds of compliments too, the bride looks for that one comment which just makes her day. A few good words or a small adorable gesture from his groom. The wedding season is on and we have seen a lot of viral videos of brides showcasing their unique style, couples giving us hilarious moments, and so on. One such video is now circulating on the internet where the groom’s adorable reaction to her bride’s look will make your heart melt.

In a video posted by Instagram page, wedding_fairs, the groom is going gaga over the appearance of his partner. The video begins with groom Rishi entering the bride’s room and then going completely nuts after seeing the bride, Soumya Varma. Rishi approaches Soumya, takes his hand, and plants a few kisses. Further, he hugs the bride and gives her a near peck on the cheeks because make-up is important. Further, the couple poses for a photo and the video ends. In the video, Soumya can be seen wearing a cream-color fairy gown and Rishi looking dapper in an all-black suit.

Rishi gave some motivation to all the grooms-to-be out there to make their lady love happy. This isn’t the first time a groom was left spellbound by the beauty of his bride. Earlier, a video went viral in which the groom can be seen shedding tears of joy as her would-be wife was walking down the aisle. Who says love needs grand gestures to get proved, these little moments are all that make the weddings special.

