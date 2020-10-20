Watch: Groom Leaves Bride Teary-eyed by Making Her Students with Down Syndrome Ring Bearers

A wedding video from April has recently resurfaced online.

The clip, first posted by Saudi-based YouTuber Jana Hisham on her Twitter page, has a groom taking his bride by a surprise.

To daze his to-be wife, the man invites her students with Down syndrome to the wedding to play a pivotal role. The most emotional part of the heart-warming clip is the groom having the bride’s specially-abled students as the official ring bearers in the ceremony.

The video will surely leave the viewer in a puddle of happy tears. The old wedding video shared on the micro-blogging platform shows the couple taking their wedding vows standing at the altar in a church. After a few seconds into the clip, it is time for the surprise the groom planned for his wife-to-be. With the reveal, plays Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons in the background. The clip shows the groom smiling as his wide-eyed bride, who is a teacher, looks back at the aisle appearing to be totally speechless.

The lady in the white wedding dress couldn’t hold back her emotions as tears of joy started gushing from her eyes while the groom was doting. The camera then pans towards the aisle, showing few of the bride’s students with Down Syndrome walking towards the couple. Two munchkins can be seen driving a mini toy car, in adorable dresses, while a kid in the front holds the ring as he walks down the aisle. The couple welcome all the children at the altar with huge smiles and hugs.

The clip was shared with the caption, "This groom surprised his bride by having her students with Down's syndrome be the ring bearers and I'm a puddle of tears on the floor (sic)."

This groom surprised his bride by having her students with Down’s syndrome be the ring bearers and I’m a puddle of tears on the floor 😄 pic.twitter.com/PKv1SduZv4 — Jana Hisham (@JanaHisham) October 17, 2020

The adorable wedding video was quick to become a viral on the micro-blogging site, where it amassed over 7 lakh views. The video gained massive attention and is being shared extensively on Twitter leaving netizens awestruck.