Watch: Groom Steps Back During Varmala Ceremony, Wife's 'Savage' Act Earns Praise

Wedding ceremonies these days are filled with a fair deal of fun and fervour. With lavish dance performances and grand rituals, the ceremony is enjoyed equally by the guests as well as the bride and groom. In India, the varmala ritual in a wedding, where the bride and the groom exchange flower garland, is considered one of the most important steps of a nuptial.

It is noted that during the varmala, if the groom bows down his head to his wife, the latter will rule the house. It is an age-old practice that has continued to date as a fun wedding custom.

Recently, a video of a wedding that has made the Internet sing praises for the bride’s savageness portrays a similar varmala ritual being held, but with an added twist.

Makeup artist and former lawyer Parul Garg dropped the hilarious video on the photo-sharing application. “Savagggeeee” she captioned her post.



The video reveals the bride, decked up in light pink, embroidered lehenga, standing opposite her husband-to-be. Both the bride and groom have varmalas in their hands. As soon as the bride approached the groom to put the flower garland over his head, the man pulled a harmless prank on her would-be-wife.

The groom intentionally stood tall on his toes as the bride was unable to reach his height to put the varmala on him. However, the bride’s next move ripped off the groom’s arrogance in an instant. She gave an irritated expression to her husband-to-be, shrugged her shoulders, and stepped back.

The groom was left stunned at the bride’s witty act and soon had to accept his defeat. He complied with the bride and bowed his head as the woman, with her winning smile, put on the varmala. The pair posed for a click afterwards.

The hilarious video has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens and people have showered the comment section with laughing and fire emojis. While one user wrote, “It’s okay then’ was her attitude” another took notice of the groom’s expression and commented, “The groom’s face dropped.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here