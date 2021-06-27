Watch: Groom's Salman Khan-style Entry in Wedding with 'Saajanji Ghar Aye' Leaves Desis in Awe

When it comes to Indian weddings, it’s a massive showcase of glamour and glitz. The big fat Indian weddings are never a subtle event, instead of with days of celebrations, rituals and merrymaking. Often videos from many Indian wedding scenes go viral for certain eccentricities or peculiarity. In another recent video going viral, a groom is seen making the most Bollywood entry ever — a Salman khan-style entry with the baarat. The video of the same is now making rounds on social media creating quite a buzz.

The video shows the groom dressed in a white sherwani and saffron turban, moving to the desi beats of ‘Saajan Ji Ghar aaye Dulhan kyon sharmaaye’ from 1998 Bollywood hit, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Kajol Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. This song features Salman Khan, at his wedding with Kajol (Anjali).

However, the groom is seen taking the feels of Salman Khan with his group of people as all of them merrily dance to the song!

The video was shared by the Instagram user, theweddingmaniaa, and since then it has garnered a lot of reactions.

The Indian wedding scenes keep us entertained with its happenings all the time. In another such recent example, a couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, got married in mid-air to get around the cap of 50 person cap on gatherings amid fresh Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The couple, Rakesh and Dakshina, decided to rent an entire chartered flight for two hours and invited 161 guests so that they could get married in full attendance of all their friends and family.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23, 2021 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board. The approval for this flight was taken as a joy ride for the wedding group.

