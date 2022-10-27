Watch: Group Of 6 Climbs Wall in Half-a-Minute, Video Goes Viral On Twitter

Social media is home to innumerable videos of people showing unique skills. From sports and gymnastics to stunts, individuals and groups never fail to amaze us while showcasing their talent. One such video of a group of individuals climbing a wall in seconds using a never-before-seen technique has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was published by one “Tansu Yeğen” and captioned, “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” The 30-second-long footage showed a group of 6 people climbing a wall skillfully. The group only takes a total of 30 seconds to climb the wall with nobody left behind.

The footage starts with the 6 of them running towards a wooden wall after which they use their hands as a platform to push the first man up the wall. Next, the man, who has already reached the upper platform, hangs himself down and helps the others come up by pulling them. As the number of people on the platform increases, they easily pull the others up. The last person, however, climbs up a little differently.

The fifth person to climb hangs in between and has two braces, which the last guy hangs onto while both climb upwards. This way, the 6 individuals show excellent teamwork and complete the task within 30 seconds.

The video went viral and has gathered over 15 lakh views in 9 days. It also has over 35,000 likes and people in the comments section using the video as a metaphor to lift others up in real life and help them through difficult times.

A user wrote, “It’s important to lift others because you never know when you will be the one that needs lifting. We need to stay connected and inspired through life.”

Another wrote, “If only all of humanity was his way.”

