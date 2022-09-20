WATCH: Group of Women Beat Up Man Outside Raipur Airport for 'Demanding Salary'

A shocking video of a group of women thrashing a man outside the Swami Vivekananda International Airport in Raipur has left netizens baffled. According to a report by NDTV, the man in the viral video is identified as Dinesh, who is a taxi driver by profession. Reportedly, the taxi driver works with a travel company, Rahul Travels. Trouble ensued when Dinesh expressed his disappointment over not receiving his salary for the months of May and June. If the report is to be believed, when Dinesh approached the company’s manager to raise concerns about his salary, his gesture wasn’t received by the employees of the company.

Unfortunately, the taxi driver did not receive his salary but was subjected to mistreatment by the employees. When Dinesh asked for the manager’s number, the group of women in the viral video began beating the man mercilessly. The video that went viral on Twitter, showcases the bunch of women even tearing off the driver’s clothes. The clip also sees them using a belt to beat the man, they slap and punch, while Dinesh tries to flee from the location. Several bystanders are seen watching the shocking spectacle but no one appears to aid the helpless driver. According to the portal, Dinesh has filed an official police complaint against the company and its employees.

Watch the viral video below:

#Raipur #AAI @aairprairport @RaipurPoliceCG What is happening in the airport, where is the security of airport….? Really shameless some girls are beating one person freely…? Hopefully Raipur Police will take strict action against such incident. pic.twitter.com/wxQcn1G3cC — Chandrashekhar Dewangan (@chandrak0809) September 18, 2022

The shocking incident has left a barrage of netizens angry upon watching the violent conduct of the women. A user condemned the bystanders for not helping the driver, “Rather than recording the incident…one should have helped the fellow which could have saved from being beaten! And to these dolts what did you all prove doing this? This act is unexplainable. Even if he had done some mischief; should have been reported to proper authorities!”

Rather than recording the incident…one should have helped the fellow which could have saved from being beaten ! And to these dolts what did you all prove doing this?

This act is unexplainable. Even if he had done some mischief; should have been reported to proper authorities! — Hrishita Roy (@RoyHrish) September 19, 2022

One more added, “Stupid people are watching and recording. Instead of helping.”

Stupid people are watching and recording 👁👄👁

Instead of helping — Mannat Singh Kohli (@mannat_kohli) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, a netizen questioned why the airport authorities did not attempt to diffuse the violent altercation, “I am pointing it out again, the premises is just in front of arrival gate of Raipur airport, a lot of CISF personnel would be there but no one came to save this man, the law should be equal to all genders.”

Rightly said, i am pointing it out again, this premisis is just infront of arrival gate of RAIPUR AIRPORT, lot of CISF Personnels would be there but no one came to save this man, LAW SHOULD BE EQUAL TO ALL GENDERS — Chandrashekhar Dewangan (@chandrak0809) September 19, 2022

The details of the police investigation remain unclear as of yet.

