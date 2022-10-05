WATCH: Group Of Women Wearing Neon Green Jumpsuits Attack Teenagers on New York Subway

A video which is currently going viral on social media shows a group of female robbers creating a ruckus inside a subway train in New York. The video has been uploaded on Reddit and it shows about six women dressed in full-body neon green leotards. In the video, these women can be seen tossing around one passenger as they punch another one. “Large group of women in green suits fighting with 2 other women on N train to Astoria last night around 2am,” read the caption of the video.

As per reports by New York Post, the group of women attacked two 19-year-old girls. The mother of one of the victims deemed the group of women as the “Green Goblin Gang.” She said that her daughter and her friend were attacked by “complete animals.” Here is the video:

The mother further said that her daughter said thatshe was attacked by aliens and she had no clue as to what she was talking about. “This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s

disgusting,” she said.

The video has gone viral and garnered tons of attention from netizens. “The girl got helped back up to her feet by another green suit, only to get slammed onto the wall by another green suit seconds later,” commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “I think I saw these same people in Hells Kitchen last night, I asked what the suits were for and they said “alien pub crawl ” so I think that explains the behavior here.”

Meanwhile, earlier, around nine o’clock on a Saturday night, diners at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar and restaurant were outdoors enjoying their meal when they were startled and prompted to leave their tables by a bunch of people running straight toward them. The brewery’s patrons saw the group coming towards them and sprung from their seats, flipping tables and chairs as they ran in the opposite direction.

In the footage, a woman can initially be seen jogging past the restaurant’s outdoor dining along the sidewalk. She is then followed by a man walking his dog, which caused another woman to get up from her chair and ask her companions to do the same. Following the woman and her friends’ frantic escape from the table, the other patrons in the bar immediately followed them, some left their possessions behind, and in a matter of seconds, the restaurant was nearly empty.

The server at the restaurant can also be seen in the video appearing to be perplexed before eventually running away from joggers, who were purportedly mistaken for robbers. In the closing seconds of the footage, a group of five males dressed in exercise gear jog by the restaurant. The group who approached the restaurant and startled the patrons was later revealed to be a CrossFit exercise group, not a group of robbers planning to loot the patrons and the bar, reported New York Post.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here