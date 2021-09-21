Watch: Guide Dog Pulls BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood To The Ground On Live Show

Live television comes with its own thrill where possibility of things going wrong and getting caught on the camera is quite high. Something similar happened with BBC Breakfast correspondent Carol Kirkwood on Monday morning when she was live on television. The 59-year-old weather presenter had just given the forecast from Chelsea Flower Show when her over-excited trainee guide dog decided to leave an indelible moment for its television viewers.

In a footage that is now going viral on social media, Kirkwood was seen talking to BBC Breakfast hosts Dan Walker and Sally Nugen when the playful trainee golden Labrador tugged at the leash she was holding and pulled her over. Kirkwood was having a conversation on the British news television along with a trainee dog called Flash when the incident happened. The reporter introduced the canine guest and said “Now, she’s a friend of the programme. She was actually on the programme on April 28 with her trainer, Mel, and she took a little bit of a nibble out of Mel’s hand when she was only 18-weeks-old. She’s grown a bit since then and she’s very well behaved I must say as well, and just gorgeous."

Just as Kirkwood was praising the labrador for being “well-behaved” the reporter was pulled by the dog and she was seen falling on the ground with just her legs visible in the camera frame. The moment certainly set the Monday morning mood for many viewers of the live television show. Presenter Walker was heard saying: “We’ve got a Kirkwood down!” as Kirkwood fell to the ground. Walker further said “Someone save Carol!” as he laughed along with co-host Nugen.

After a while Walker asked Kirkwood, “Are you alright Carol?”, since there was no response from the other side, Nugent guessed, “I think she’s lost her earpiece.” Being a professional reporter, Kirkwood did come back on screen as she dusted herself off from the hilarious fall and continued her conversation with the show hosts. She informed her colleagues on the show “Yes, yes, she’s a very strong girl. She’s run back to her trainer, Mel, who is on the other side of the camera.”

Flash is absolutely adorable (and neither of us got hurt!!😂) ❤️❤️❤️xxx https://t.co/zuWT7og96l— Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) September 20, 2021

In a later tweet, Kirkwood mentioned that she has forgiven Flash for her curious behaviour.

