WATCH: Guinea Pig Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Basketball Slam Dunks in 30 Seconds

A guinea pig from Sweden has got its name written in the Guinness Book of World Record for “most basketball slam dunks” in 30 seconds. Molly, the small brown guinea pig belonging to Hungarian Emma Muller, scored 4 slam dunks in 30 seconds. It dropped a 1.7-inch diameter ball through a tiny hoop. “Molly absolutely loves to play basketball,” Muller told GWR, adding that usually, the guinea pig is able to put a ball through the hoop eight times in 30 seconds. However, a tally of four baskets was enough for the Guinness World Records title.

The Guinness World Record explained that the set-up for her world-record attempt included a set of plastic spheres of 4.4 centimetres in diameter, distance indicators and a tiny basket for her to perform her tricks.

A video of the hoop-shooting guinea pig was shared by GWR. It showcased how the domestic cavy runs back and forth to rack up the most slam dunks in a race against time. After every slam dunk, she’s instructed to turn around and fetch another ball.

A video of Molly putting balls through the hoops was shared by the Guinness Book of World Records on Instagram and it has so far amassed over 2 lakh views.

Watch video:

While Molly achieved the feat in November last year, the verification by the GWR team took some months for the record to be official. Upon receiving the certificate, Muller shared a snap that featured Molly posing with the document.

Muller said she started engaging Molly in this activity to keep her active as exercise is important for the health of guinea pigs.

Well, bunnies are also not far behind. The world record for most slam dunks in one minute by a rabbit is officially held by Bini the rabbit. The Holland Lop rabbit, in 2016, scored 7 slam dunks in 60 seconds, setting a record as well as inspiration for others to follow.

