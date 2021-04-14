WATCH: Guinness World Record's ASMR Video is Giving Viewers a 'Tingling' Sensation

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has posted a video on its official YouTube channel showing a montage of different people making seemingly random hand or leg movements. One of them even smash bottles with his head and two others play badminton in a rhythm to create sounds that mostly feel weird.

Sharing the video, GWR said, “This is ASMR Guinness World Records style! Put your headphones on and enjoy the sound of record-breaking!”

For most viewers, this video triggers the question: What the hell is going on? Welcome to the world of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) — the term for the sensation of “tingle” people get when they watch stimulating videos. Some say the feeling of watching these videos is deeply relaxing and causes them to fall asleep.

The eight-minute video is nonetheless entertaining. It also shows a man beating his chest and mouth and tuning the sound to the beating of his boot.

A user gave a shout-out to the record holders making the amazing sounds. In the description, Guinness World Records mentioned that the organisation wanted to prove that everyone in this world is best at something or the other. The organisation believes in capturing and honouring the skills. Be it about their body part, their pet or any other weird activities, GWR encourages people to come forward with their unique talent.

Guinness World Records regularly posts videos of incredibly talented people making or breaking world records.

In a recent video, GWR showed a woman, who held the record for longest fingernails, cutting them after 30 years. She had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2018 when her nails measured 576.4 cms. Ayanna Williams finally decided to let the nails go after caring for them for such a long period.

Ayanna had expressed her desire to regrow her nails but not as long as they were.

