Canada is undergoing a monstrous heatwave with temperatures rising up to 49.6° C. When the simmering summer is riling up the Canadian cities, people are trying to find ways to creatively express the heat they are trapped in. One such attempt is a timelapse video of a pile of gummy bears melting into a gummy puddle in an hour, thanks to the heatwave.

Sharing the 27-second-long video, a Twitter user Jo (@attila_thefun) wrote, “one hour to turn a pile of gummy bears into a gummy puddle in this heat.” In the video that Jo claims was recorded over an hour, a bunch of gummy bears are put in sunlight on a foil or paper plate. Just five to 10 seconds in the video, which may correspond to about 20 minutes in real-time, a major portion of the bunch has already melted. By the end of the video, the gummy bears, which has now melted into a gummy puddle, cover almost the whole base of the plate.

1 hour to turn a pile of gummy bears into a gummy puddle in this heat. The sour cherry gummies are much more resilient. #yyc #heatwaveab #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/qq52meh6jl— Jo (@attila_thefun) June 30, 2021

Bewildered by the video, a user commented, “Holy moly that's mad.” Another user suggested that one could use cookie cutters to shape the melted gummies. She also wondered whether sun-melted and cooled gummy bears were edible or not. Jo said that they were edible as he used the suggested method a day before and also ate the gummies.

Another user joked that they would buy Jo ice cream if he tried to eat them when hot and melted in sunlight. Quoting the tweet, a user quipped that it was both gross and compelling.

Holy moly that's mad— Grace dutton (@gracedutton37) July 1, 2021

If you get a cookie cutter and melt some inside you can make different gummy shapes. Although I don't know how edible sun melted and cooled gummies are.— Jasmine (@jasrose__) June 30, 2021

Using the hashtag #heatwaveab, people from the Alberta province in Canada are sharing pictures of troubles caused by the sweltering heatwave. A user posted pictures of using two air conditioners together, a windows AC and a portable one. He wrote that he did not want to do that but the window AC was not enough. Another user shared a picture of a thermometer showing a temperature of 46.6° C.

However, a tweet claimed that a storm and downpour of rain was witnessed in Jasper city of the province at late night on July 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here