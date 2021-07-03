CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»WATCH: Gummy Bears Melting into Puddle Sums Up Canada's Disastrous Heatwave
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Gummy Bears Melting into Puddle Sums Up Canada's Disastrous Heatwave

Twitter / @attila_thefun.

Twitter / @attila_thefun.

Canada is undergoing a monstrous heatwave with temperatures rising up to 49.6° C. When the simmering summer is riling up the Canadian cities, people are trying to find ways to creatively express the heat they are trapped in.

Canada is undergoing a monstrous heatwave with temperatures rising up to 49.6° C. When the simmering summer is riling up the Canadian cities, people are trying to find ways to creatively express the heat they are trapped in. One such attempt is a timelapse video of a pile of gummy bears melting into a gummy puddle in an hour, thanks to the heatwave.

Sharing the 27-second-long video, a Twitter user Jo (@attila_thefun) wrote, “one hour to turn a pile of gummy bears into a gummy puddle in this heat.” In the video that Jo claims was recorded over an hour, a bunch of gummy bears are put in sunlight on a foil or paper plate. Just five to 10 seconds in the video, which may correspond to about 20 minutes in real-time, a major portion of the bunch has already melted. By the end of the video, the gummy bears, which has now melted into a gummy puddle, cover almost the whole base of the plate.

Bewildered by the video, a user commented, “Holy moly that's mad.” Another user suggested that one could use cookie cutters to shape the melted gummies. She also wondered whether sun-melted and cooled gummy bears were edible or not. Jo said that they were edible as he used the suggested method a day before and also ate the gummies.

RELATED STORIES

Another user joked that they would buy Jo ice cream if he tried to eat them when hot and melted in sunlight. Quoting the tweet, a user quipped that it was both gross and compelling.

Using the hashtag #heatwaveab, people from the Alberta province in Canada are sharing pictures of troubles caused by the sweltering heatwave. A user posted pictures of using two air conditioners together, a windows AC and a portable one. He wrote that he did not want to do that but the window AC was not enough. Another user shared a picture of a thermometer showing a temperature of 46.6° C.

However, a tweet claimed that a storm and downpour of rain was witnessed in Jasper city of the province at late night on July 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 03, 2021, 13:00 IST