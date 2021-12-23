WATCH: Gwalior Man Makes Coffee Through Pressure Cooker 'Jugaad' Machine

Indians are known to pull off innovative ‘jugaad’ techniques and make a living even in adverse situations. Several such incidents have come to fore and all credits to social media. Now a man from Gwalior has gone viral for using a pressure cooker to make coffee. Yes, you heard it right - coffee in a pressure cooker. In a clip, shared by food blogger Vishal on YouTube, an old man is seen selling coffee in Gwalior. However, you will be surprised that the man’s coffee-making setup is done on a bicycle. The video starts with a man pouring milk, coffee and sugar into a cup, he then transfers the mixture into a steel jar, and here comes the jugaad into play! The clip further shows a pressure cooker, attached to a machine, which releases steam. The steam is used for stirring the coffee, and it gives the beverage the desired rich and creamy texture. The steam from the pressure cooker is used to mix the coffee to perfection. Once the coffee is ready, the man pours out some beverage into a cup and adds cocoa powder, as a garnish.

Take a look at the video:

Posting the video, the food blogger called it “cycle par sabse badhiya jugaad (the best Makeshifter on cycle).” The 44-second video has racked up over 77k views and roughly over 5.5k people have approved the idea of pressure cooker coffee.

Netizens in the comment section of the YouTube video, lauded the old man for his makeshift idea. “India mai talent ki kami nahi hai (there is no dearth of talent in India),” a comment read while another said, “OPP bhaiya.” A bunch of users wrote, “Big fan sir.” The old man and his pressure cooker technique, of using the steam to make coffee froth, is getting viral on social media now.

