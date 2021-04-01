buzz

WATCH: Gwalior Stall's Eco-friendly Way of Serving Poha in Leaf is a Win

Video grab of poha being served in the Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. (Credit: YouTube)

This 'poha' served in leaf plates in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is impressing the netizens.

The Indian street food craze never fails to charm its customers with innovative and new ideas and tricks. From sand potatoes to flying vada pav, from flying dosa to bizarre kurkure ice-creams, desis are discovering and re-discovering unique food recipes every day and thanks to the internet that has enhanced such innovations even more. In another such recent incident, a shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior is going viral for its environmental-friendly initiative of serving ‘poha’ in leaves.

Gwalior’s Panwadi Poha in Inderganj Chowk, Lohiya Bazaar, is winning hearts online for serving the famous south Indian breakfast in leaf plates (Pattal in Hindi) and making a shift from plastic plates. The eco-friendly adaptation of the restaurant has left the internet impressed now, and the shop’s 1000-1100 servings a day has been hailed ‘super sustainable and reasonable’.

The shop that remains open from 7 am to 10 am serves the poha in ‘donne patta’ at Rs 20 per plate only, reports NDTV.

Sharing the video on YouTube, blogger Aamchi Mumbai said, “Sri Panwadi Poha Center in Gwalior’s most popular poha place which even appeared in movies. The speciality of this place is they will serve you Poha in a very natural way in plates made of a leaf. They do not use any plastic which is great! Poha is topped with ratlami sev, peanuts and onions. If you are in Gwalior then must try Poha over here."

In the video, the shop’s owner revealed that they even served the poha in the set of ‘Lukka Chupi’ when the crew was there for the shooting. The film starred Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan!

A few weeks back, another viral food video from Uttar Pradesh might make you fall in love with this bizarre food preparation. This unique street food from Uttar Pradesh is entirely cooked in the sand and is sold only for 25 bucks!

For the past seven years, a street vendor at Bhola Bazaar in Mainpuri has been selling ‘bhuna aloo’ where potatoes are sauteed on a huge pan filled with only sand. No oil, no spices, no salt. The potatoes are tossed on the sand with their skin for about 20 minutes. After it turns black in colour, they are transferred into a big sieve where the seller frisks them thoroughly. This also allowed the skin to automatically come off. After this, the fresh-baked potatoes are served with a chutney that’s made of coriander, tomatoes, ginger and garlic and a ‘masala’ of ground spices and butter.

first published:April 01, 2021, 17:24 IST