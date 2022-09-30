Watch: Hair-Raising Moment When a Snake Stood Upright, Internet Can't Believe it

We are truly in the digital age wherein we get to see a lot of videos from different corners of the world. They are at times amusing but sometimes they shake our minds and hearts. An Instagram account named snakes of India has shared a video in which the reptile appears to be standing upright on its own. The video shows the same and that too on the roof of the house. The video has received over 2 lakh views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKES OF INDIA🐍 (@snakes_of_india)



And if you are thinking that’s the first time the user has shared a video like this one, you are wrong. The Instagram account is known for posting only snake videos from around the country. Earlier, a few months ago, a video was shared by them that shows a bullfrog eating a snake and it has crossed over 4 million views.

One of the users said, “Amazing sighting. The music is adding to the intensity”, while the other wrote, “How’s this even possible?” One more said, “Huge Bullfrog eating a Snake. WOW!” Another said, “Cold-blooded animals are fucking weird man.”

