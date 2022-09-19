Watch: Hair-raising Video of a Cobra Perched on a Scooty, Rescued

While many of us may be animal lovers, it can be safely assumed that serpents are generally not on our cuddle list. Even if many people admire snakes from afar, they will prefer not to be anywhere around them. Snakes are as scary as they are intriguing. Snakes can often be seen slithering on the ground in the monsoon season, more so in rural establishments. However, imagine the scare if you find a cobra perched on your scooty.

A recent video doing the rounds shows a cobra perched on a scooty being rescued by a snake catcher. The snake, which was identified as a cobra on Twitter, raises its head from inside the scooty, where it was probably hiding, and resists any sort of capture with angry hissing. As onlookers capture the scene on their mobile phones, a man uses a water container to capture the serpent.

The video was shared a year ago by IPS Officer Susanta Nanda as part of his viral Wildlife series. However, the video is still being circulated. Although Susanta Nanda has not provided details of any location, it can be deduced from the number plate of the scooter that the incident is from Telangana. Take a look at the video.

Such guests during rains are common…

But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this😟 pic.twitter.com/zS4h5tDBe8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2021

Just like he mentioned in the caption that the method used to capture the snake was uncommon and should not be tried, other Twitter users have followed suit and called out the snake catcher for holding the snake captive in a container without ventilation.

Many believed that it could be harmful to the cobra and claimed that the snake catcher was inexperienced. However, a Twitter user identified him as a highly trained professional and asserted that the man knew what he was doing as he has rescued thousands of snakes.

I personally know the rescuer. He is my super super senior at Friends of snakes society and he knows exactly what he is doing. He had rescued thousands of snakes. Not to be tried by untrained persons. — Yugandhar Syrigapu (@HeyYugandhar) September 7, 2021

It is important to note that snake catching requires training and technique and can be dangerous if done without proper knowledge and training. One should not try to rescue one on their own and should inform trained personnel instead.

