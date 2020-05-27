WATCH: Hair-raising Video of Bear Following a 12-Year-Old Boy on Family Hike Goes Viral

It was a normal day of hiking for 12-year-old Alessandro Breda and his family as they went up a mountain in Adamello Brenta Nature Park in Trentino, northern Italy. Well, until a fair-sized brown bear decided to show up.

However, the bear may have disrupted the family hike but could not hamper Alessandro’s courage. The bear had shown up just behind the boy, who kept his calm and slowly walked down the slope to safety.

In a viral video captured by Loris Calliari, Alessandro’s mother’s boyfriend, the boy can be seen taking small steps as he descends slowly. The wild bear at the back can be seen rising on his hind legs quite a few times but nothing more.

A voi il mio incontro con @'orso di sta mattina sopra la malga Sporminore... pic.twitter.com/VN6QmAV9oV — Loris Calliari (@loriscalliari) May 24, 2020

According to a report in The New York Times, the boy showed commendable spirit as he says, "Photo" to Calliari asking him to capture the moment. Then, as Calliari tells him to not look back, Alessandro tiptoes away from the approaching beast.

The boy spoke to Italian news portal Rai News and said he had retained his composure from having watched some videos of what to do in such situations. The report added that experts have called the boy’s bravado as an "exemplary behaviour".