Watch: Hair-Raising Video of Bear Sniffing Hiker who Poses for a Selfie with the Animal

A hiker in Mexico showed signs of being a braveheart by not losing her cool after a black bear snuck up from behind and began sniffing her. The astounding bit being the girl taking up her smartphone and clicking a selfie with the bear.

Interestingly, the animal was standing erect on his front paws then and, as if it knew, posed for the click. The chilling yet amusing video has been shared on Twitter and has managed to wow netizens.

The video has been shared by several people from several angles where a black bear suddenly creeps up behind three women who were hiking at a popular trail in Chipinque Ecological Park, Mexico. According to a report by The Sun, bystanders had tried to shoo the animal away but it remained attached to the woman.

It can be seen sniffing the black bear's legs and head, even grabbing her leg with its paws. The woman and her partners stood still with the girl resisting when the bear was trying to drag her. It was while the bear was perched up on its front paws when the woman extended her arms to click a picture. The animal, showing great skills, seemed to have waited till she got a pic before thumping back on its four paws.

After a while it goes away into the woods as the women are seen to speedily escape the scene.

Check out the video and internet's reaction:

This girl has nerves of steel. She actually took a selfie with the big guy... pic.twitter.com/I3Ezyn8q7G — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 19, 2020

Difficult to make outWhether the bear took liking to the girl more or to the selfie.. pic.twitter.com/qYJDgiN6KT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

They are scary even when they’re a few feet away ... maybe they should make the trails safer for humans ? https://t.co/CFtLCNoaWw — Jazzy (@jazzy_usa) July 19, 2020

I would’ve shit my SELFIE — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 19, 2020

I wonder what she has in her hair to get the bear to do that. Does she shampoo her hair w/milk and honey? There should be a sign for the bears, "Do not lick or take selfies w the humans". That bear is going to get relocated. — CarolSmith (@cjordan213) July 19, 2020

Bear’s like “Make sure you get my good side” ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5aN3ENBth4 — Mychal (@mychal3ts) July 19, 2020

That bear is vain as hell. — ❤Rainbow (@__MyLighthouse) July 19, 2020

What would you have done in such a situation?