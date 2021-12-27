Watch: Hair-raising Video Shows Leopard Scales Boundary Wall, Runs off With Pet Dog in Jaws

A horrifying incident which was recorded by the CCTV of a house captured the moments when a pet dog falls prey to a ferocious leopard. The clip which was shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle showed a leopard scaling the gate of the house and fleeing with the pet dog. The camera, which was facing the main gate of the house, captured the dog barking at something incessantly. Moments later, he instantly tries to run inside the house but soon gets caught by the leopard who scaled the house gate. The leopard gets hold of the dog in his jaws and jumps across the wall fleeing the scene.

The video, since being shared on December 24,garnered more than 2,800 likes and was viewed over 75,000 times. “See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance," Praveen captioned the video. In the same thread, the officer then shared a photo of a dog wearing an iron collar and wrote,“This is unusual sight for some. But in many regions including hilly areas leopards usually hunt dogs. So local people keep an iron collar over their pets,which save them. Also in many regions, stray dogs are huge trouble for leopards.”

Disheartened by the incident, Twitter users reacted in the comment section with some criticizing the owner for leaving the dog outside the house. Other users started sharing various footages of leopards encroaching residential areas from across the country.

The video which went viral is another example of how wild animals are time and again trespassing human settlements leading to a rise in human-animal conflict and sometimes, even loss of lives.

A similar incident took place this month in Lucknow when residents spotted a leopard wandering in their colony. Reportedly, the big cat had terrorized the people in the area and even injured seven persons. Last year in November, people in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar were advised to stay indoors as a leopard was spotted casually strolling in the area.

