WATCH: Handpump Spits Out Fire and Water at Once in Madhya Pradesh Village

Residents of a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh were baffled when a hand pump started spewing fire and water simultaneously. The jaw-dropping incident was reported from the Kachhar village in the Buxwaha area. Villagers witnessed a unique sight where a hand pump connection planted with a concrete base, started spurting out large gushes of fire, and following it immediately with water. At one point in time, the two were exiting the pump simultaneously.

Verbal accounts of the incident wouldn’t have gained traction. Being a classic “see-it-to-believe-it” incident, the villagers were quick to record it on their mobile phones. Subsequently, the video was featured on social media platforms and stunned those who saw it.

Take a look at the video here:

Hand pump spewing fire and water in Kachhar village, Buxwaha,Villagers have informed the concerned officials.Local administration is sending a team to spot @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/CWKK2Gz2lE — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 25, 2022

Here are a few reactions that the video received:

Fire and water @RRRMovie https://t.co/jYKMWVvuTJ — I am also Tom Cruise (@tom_cruise31) August 25, 2022

The incident reminded this user of a song from the 90s.

There is a Arun Bakshi song from early 90s: Aag mein aag lagaye re yeh paani! https://t.co/hDyXaPxky8 — Rayhan, John (@JohnRayhan) August 25, 2022

One user wrote, “Aag laga do paani me.”

Aag laga do paani me lolol https://t.co/60l3z2bFXZ — gareeb aadmi (@DailyPassenger_) August 25, 2022

Another pegged his comment to the upcoming movie Brahmastra, which is believed to feature fire as a crucial element.

#Brahmastra ki team pohunchti hi hogi idea churane 😜 https://t.co/QT6scWbeyQ — SwathiRules (@RulesSwathi) August 26, 2022

The handpump is believed to be based on a gas reserve which may be the reason for the fire. The handpump gushing out fire has been witnessed by the residents in the area before. However, water and fire coming out simultaneously happened for the first time.

“Earlier, just fire used to come out from the handpump, now both fire and water are coming out simultaneously. There is no special arrangement for drinking water in the village. There are only two hand pumps out of which fire and water is coming out,” said local resident Narayan Yadav, in an interview with India Today.

Such cases are a result of formation of methane gas due to the carbon-life residues that are trapped in the sedimentary rocks under the ground. These residues, going through several physio-chemical processes over time, form methane gas.

