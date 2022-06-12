WATCH: 'Happy' Elephant from Tamil Nadu Celebrating Birthday is Spreading Joy on Internet

The video of an elephant, reportedly from Tamil Nadu, celebrating her birthday with obvious happiness is filling Twitter feeds with joy. The clip, shared by Anand Mahindra, shows an elephant shaking her head from side to side as people sing ‘happy birthday’. She eats the fruits she is offered enthusiastically as the ornaments around her neck jingle. “I’m told this clip is from the Thiruvaanaikaval temple (Tamil Nadu) Akhila the elephant’s birthday celebration. I love her typical desi, sideways shake of the head. And her happiness is infectious… A good clip to watch if you ever need cheering up…”

It was retweeted by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and many others.

“Wow ! This is so cool.”

“Luckily day before yesterday got a chance to meet Akhila . She waved us good bye . It was very graceful experience and her happiness was infectious indeed. The temple is also known as Jambukeshwar temple located near Trichy, Tamilnadu.

Luckily day before yesterday got a chance to meet Akhila . She waved us good bye . It was very graceful experience and her happiness was infectious indeed .

“This is from Trichy Akilandeswari temple thats why her name is akila.”

“Keeping in mind that elephants are VERY smart, how cool that she’s imitating a common Indian trait.”

“I fully believe this elephant actually knows this is her birthday party. Love this for her.”

“My City Elephant.”

“The happy nod is too adorable to resist.”

“This will surely cheer you up on any given day! Elephants are the cutest and smartest!”

“Happiness :)”

Located in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) district of Tamil Nadu, the Jambukeshwar Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple was built around 2000-2300 years ago by a Chola ruler, Kokenganan.

