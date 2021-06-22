Watch: Harsh Goenka Shares Hilarious Video of Machines that Ensure People Wear a Mask

India slowly opens up after going through a ravaging second wave of COVID-19 as cases begin to decline across the country. Several states and Union Territories are relaxing restrictions once again, emphasising to follow social distancing and other important safety norms. Citizens shouldn’t drop their guard and adhere to these safety norms and regulations to be in the clear. Amid such news, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a post on social media about a machine that ensures there are no Covid rule-breakers, albeit in a funny way. He now wants them installed at every crossing in the country. Goenka shared a video clip that was originally posted on Twitter by Dr Shakti S Chauhan, who has also been tagged by the industrialist and has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The 11 seconds Tik-Tok video clip starts with two people walking through a crossing. The machine can be seen installed right at an entry point, which observes whether the person has worn a mask, while when an unmasked person approaches near, the machine stops them and spays some water.

Goenka suggested that such machines should be “installed on every crossing,” in his caption.

Watch it here:

Would suggest these be installed on every crossing…@shaktichauhan pic.twitter.com/9BGFMd7ObT— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 21, 2021

The post was shared on Monday and has garnered over 23,000 views and several reactions from users. While many liked the idea of the machine and requested for their installation, especially in crowded places, a majority found the machine’s way of handling the non-maskers hilarious. Few others, unable to get the gist of the funny video, wrote that it would be impossible to maintain such a machine in the country.

Check out some of the hilarious comments below:

One user jokingly said the machine’s way of functioning might invite “human rights” groups to ask for its ban.

Sir human rights waley aa jayenge..— Vikrant sharma (@svikrant27) June 21, 2021

A second suggested these machines will be “superb” for both Delhi and Kolkata Metro.

Superb one for Delhi metro another for Kolkatta Metro— CSNABINSAHOO (@CSNABINSAHOO) June 22, 2021

One more netizen jokingly wrote in Hindi that “this is India and machines will disappear”.

Ye India hai… yha machine gayab ho jaegi. 😂😂— Akshat Jain (@akshatjain903) June 22, 2021

A fifth added that the machine will simply “get tired” handling the non-maskers.

The machine will get tired . Not ceat tired just exhausted. 😀— K (@K76565779) June 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on this share?

