WATCH: Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Gymnast Shooting Flaming Arrow With Her Feet

Harsh Goenka, known for sharing witty ideas and hilarious memes on his social media handles, posted an interesting post on Twitter recently. The industrialist often shares unique videos and soulful anecdotes to keep his online family updated and entertained. This time, Goenka posted a stunning clip featuring a highly skilled gymnast. The clip shows a woman aiming to hit a target by shooting a bow and arrow with her feet. The gymnast simply took archery to another level at what seems to be a beach. Shooting arrows by foot seems to be challenging and the young artistic archer took it up a notch higher by using a flaming arrow. The daring gymnast’s unique flexible skills set her daring performance on fire, leaving viewers simply jaw-dropped. While sharing the post, the chairman of Indian RPG Group conglomerate expressed his idea on watching the clip. He suggested, “Would be a great idea if the Olympic torch is lit like this.”

Would be a great idea if the Olympic torch is lit like this…. pic.twitter.com/acfOVCIipA— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 7, 2021

In the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the torch was lit using a bow and arrow. Touted as the most memorable cauldron lighting ever, the event saw Paralympic archer Antonio Rebollo fire a flaming arrow over the cauldron, which had gas lines to ignite the flame once it went over.

Speaking about Goenka’s post, users of the micro-blogging site are left speechless with the young gymnast’s masterstroke. An individual suggested, “Why Olympics?! Could become a new beach sport called fiery archery!”

“What fitness and accuracy level,” exclaimed another. Integrating many aspects, Goenka has consistently encouraged growth and development of the country. Recently, he reacted to the COVID-19 vaccination milestone achieved by India all over the world. In a tweet, the industrialst wrote, “Admiration coming from around the world for India achieving 108 cr vaccinations,” adding,“Reasons I give:

1. Good local production of vaccines2. A determined leadership with great execution strength3. Dedicated doctors and clinicians4. Enlightened public who believe in medical science.”

Admiration coming from around the world for India achieving 108 cr vaccinations.Reasons I give:1. Good local production of vaccines2. A determined leadership with great execution strength3. Dedicated doctors and clinicians4. Enlightened public who believe in medical science— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 8, 2021

Before this, Goenka noted the growing obsession with Korean culture, worldwide. In his tweet, the businessman expressed, “I do hope we in India can exert our soft power through creative cultural exports.”

