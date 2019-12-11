Watch: Hasan Minhaj Poses with Indian Origin Heckler Who Called Him 'Anti-India'

American comedian and two-time Peabody Award winner Hasan Minhaj recently found a critic and a fan in an Indian man who heckled Minhaj during a vox pop.

In a video shared by the Patriot Act star on Twitter, Minhaj was interviewing Indian-American woman for his upcoming episode when a man dressed in a colourful suit and tricolour turban cut him off on camera. "Hasan, you are an anti-Indian man", the man shouted from afar. "You are not respecting our Indian, Hasan" he added.

Professing his support for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the man goes on to scream "Go Modi".

Responding to the heckler, Hasan jovially says, "I know you are from Sacramento".

Indian political discourse in 2019. pic.twitter.com/RdQkP7WwlT — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) December 9, 2019

"You should respect Modi, respect India, respect Hindus," the man responded.

Nevertheless, the man while constantly calling out Minhaj's anti-Indian attitude also ended up shaking Minhaj's hand and posing for a photo with him. "Even though we have a difference of opinion, he is a good guy," the unidentified man concluded.

The video has gone viral on social media ever since Minhaj shared it on Twitter on December 10.

