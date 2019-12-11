Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Hasan Minhaj Poses with Indian Origin Heckler Who Called Him 'Anti-India'

Minhaj was interviewing Indian-American woman for his upcoming episode when a man dressed in a colourful suit and tricolour turban cut him off on camera.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Hasan Minhaj Poses with Indian Origin Heckler Who Called Him 'Anti-India'
Image credit: Twitter

American comedian and two-time Peabody Award winner Hasan Minhaj recently found a critic and a fan in an Indian man who heckled Minhaj during a vox pop.

In a video shared by the Patriot Act star on Twitter, Minhaj was interviewing Indian-American woman for his upcoming episode when a man dressed in a colourful suit and tricolour turban cut him off on camera. "Hasan, you are an anti-Indian man", the man shouted from afar. "You are not respecting our Indian, Hasan" he added.

Professing his support for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the man goes on to scream "Go Modi".

Responding to the heckler, Hasan jovially says, "I know you are from Sacramento".

"You should respect Modi, respect India, respect Hindus," the man responded.

Nevertheless, the man while constantly calling out Minhaj's anti-Indian attitude also ended up shaking Minhaj's hand and posing for a photo with him. "Even though we have a difference of opinion, he is a good guy," the unidentified man concluded.

The video has gone viral on social media ever since Minhaj shared it on Twitter on December 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram