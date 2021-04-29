WATCH: Healthcare Workers Dance to Punjabi Song to Cheer up Covid-19 Patients in Viral Video

As India is witnessing a daily surge of over 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the doctors and nurses are dealing with the overburdened hospital with patients. The situation arising due to an increase in the active caseload has put immense pressure on doctors and other frontline workers who are battling the health crisis with a smile on their faces. The situation in hospitals, in particular, the Covid-19 wards can be gloomy. The situation, more often than not, becomes depressing and exhausting for both doctors, who are treating the patients even at a high risk of contracting the contagious infection.

Amidst the ‘grim’ situation due to shortage of medical supplies and oxygen cylinder, a video has gone viral showing health workers dancing to a Punjabi song. Amidst all negativity due to deaths in absence of timely treatment and unavailability of beds in hospitals, the video is being hailed as a ray of positivity in these testing times.

In the viral video, hospital staff and doctors can be seen dancing in PPE kits to cheer up Covid-infected patients. They also encouraged the patients to dance along with them. Some patients can also be seen clapping their hands and repeating the bhangra steps to the tune of the song while resting on their beds.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user, identified as Gurmeet Chadha, on late Wednesday.

The doctors were dancing to the tunes of the Punjabi song Zindagi.It has vocals by playback singer and lyricist Sharry Mann.

Social media users cheered up the doctors after coming across this heartwarming video on the internet. They appreciated the health workers for spreading positivity amidst gloomy times.

India registered 3,79,257 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning. The total fatalities in the country crossed the 2,00,000 mark yesterday.

