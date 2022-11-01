WATCH: Hearing Impaired Kenyan Girl Hears For First Time in this Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video which is currently going viral shows the reaction of a hearing-impaired girl who heard something for the very first time. This was possible with the help of a device. The short video clip has now gone viral on social media and has touched hearts. Shared by the brand Wear The Peace, the caption of the video states that Nestayha is a 7-year-old girl from Wajir and she lost her hearing when she was young after she became sick. This is when her eardrums were ruptured.

“She hasn’t been able to hear until today. For $100, you can provide a child the ability to hear again,” further read the caption. In the video, Nestayha is seen sitting on a chair. You can also see a man wearing a doctor’s torch on his head. He adjusts the hearing aid properly for her ears. This is when he sets up the device and claps to check whether the seven-year-old can hear the sounds around or not. This is when the little girl turns around, looks at the surroundings and then understands the source of the sound. Once she realises that she is able to hear, the little one gets emotional and breaks into tears. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather tons of comments. “Hearing aid is just a tool. If possible: give her access to sign language. That can be her way to communicate with children who are deaf too. Her world will open much more. Sign language should be her native language since she is deaf. Bless that girl,” commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, earlier, there were reports of a Pune restaurant which has been winning hearts online for being socially conscious. The restaurant is run by deaf and mute staff, offering employment to a section that usually misses out from the mainstream. A clip, posted on Instagram, shows the functioning of the restaurant. It opens with a guest being greeted by the staff and ordering while communicating in sign language. Even the menu card has simple sign language drawn out on it to help customers place orders.

Social media were in awe of the initiative. Many remarked it is clips like these on the internet that make their day. Others mentioned that they have visited the restaurant named Terrasinne and think it is definitely worth a visit. An Instagram user wrote, “Worth visiting this place… Very unique experience. It’s not just the concept but the Food Quality is also awesome… Really fan of this owner who came up with this initiative. Do visit guys, I’m sure you will love it.”

