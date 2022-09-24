Watch: Heart-melting Clip of Old Man Dancing With Granddaughter on Her Wedding Day

Without any doubt, grandparents and grandkids have a very unique and special relationship. Grandparents generally adore their grandkids and like spending the majority of their golden years spoiling and caring for the little ones, while the grandchildren also enjoy their company and enjoy being spoiled and receiving unexpected treats and gifts from them.

While many grandparents share a house with their children and grandkids, others fly to spend holidays with them. Recently, one such instance came to light with the help of social media of course.

A video showing a grandfather hugging and dancing with his granddaughter on the occasion of her wedding while listening to the song “You are my sunshine” has surfaced on social media. While the bride Olivia tried to console her grandfather, the wedding attendees were spotted crying after seeing the heart-melting event. The wedding photographer uploaded the video, which was later reposted by the Instagram account Good News Movement.



While sharing the video he wrote, “1st dance with Grandpa! Not a dry eye in the house!”

As the video begins, the bride, in her wedding dress, is seen dancing with her grandfather while holding his hands. The grandfather is visibly moved and inconsolable as he watches his granddaughter getting married. Not only did the film move the wedding guests but also moved many social media users who expressed their opinions in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “So glad she asked him to dance with her. You can tell by his face it meant the world to him. When he cried, I started crying. Such a special, sweet moment for both of them”, another one commented, “We need more of this kind of love.”

While another wrote, “That’s so heartwarming” while one more commented, “Beautiful! This brought tears to my eyes!”

