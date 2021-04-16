Watch: Heartbreaking Video of Former National Boxer Who Drives Auto to Survive Goes Viral

In a video that has gone viral on social media, national level boxing champion Abid Khan can be seen driving an auto in order to earn a living. The video has sparked a debate among netizens about the neglect and condition of Indian sportspersons. The video was shared on YouTube by a channel named Sports Gaon. It highlights the story of former North India boxing champion Abid Khan. He is not just a trained professional but also coached boxing teams of the army for 5 years. He had also represented Punjab University back in the day. He was also a student of National Institute of Sports, Patiala in the late 1980s.

However, due to a financial crunch, Khan was forced to drive an auto and take up other odd jobs in order to survive. He talks about his plight in the video where he mentions that he had struggled to find a job despite his background. He had apparently also discouraged his own children from joining sports. However, he does want to return to coaching some day.

You can watch the video here:

His video has taken the internet by storm.

Story of national boxer Abid Khan: From NIS qualified coach to driving auto… Watch full video at YouTube channel 'Sports Gaon' And do watch it, we need to strengthen YouTube channel Sports Gaon to bring more such stories.. Thanks pic.twitter.com/hHjhTtW5W9 — Saurabh Duggal (@duggal_saurabh) April 14, 2021

Very sad indeed..@KirenRijiju should rehablitate such talented people to help youth and our Nation to achieve newer landmarks in the field of sports. https://t.co/2LikvovS3B— Amrit03 (@Amrit031) April 15, 2021

just look at the man, even with the white beard he can still beat the shit out of your average school bully bad boy any given day https://t.co/f8w32hZQHy— The_Phantom_Typist (@phantom_typist) April 15, 2021

@RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports pls see and help this man if you think he has talent. Pls help https://t.co/l0Wq0NOggB— didi o didi (@Tridip03574944) April 15, 2021

Unless you play cricket in this country you can never sustain yourself https://t.co/67HSSmmTbM— Immanuel Ravikumar (@machamanny) April 15, 2021

India is no place for middle class sportsman. My teammates are job less because they dedicated their life to sports, i stopped playing after graduation so I'm employed. #unfortunate I can understand what is he going through, but trust me, he live like boxer and will die like one https://t.co/L6CgUYg7Oz— Ashutosh (@ucalledashu) April 15, 2021

This was so heartbreaking to watch. This world is so unfair where people like Abid Khan are getting robbed of time, talent, and opportunities due to the heavy sacrifices they are forced to make. I salute him. https://t.co/po14e0fhdf— Jasleen Kaur (@jasleenkaurrrr) April 14, 2021

Even Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was moved by the story:

This is heartbreaking yet so inspiring to see how humbly this sportsperson has coped with unfulfilled ambition. Can you please share his contact details? @duggal_saurabh https://t.co/QNC0RvlQ7q— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 15, 2021

Sports journalist Saurabh Duggaon, who initially shared the video on Twitter, also pointed out in a subsequent tweet that Khan is not willing to accept financial help. He just wants to get back to coaching.

