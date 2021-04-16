buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Watch: Heartbreaking Video of Former National Boxer Who Drives Auto to Survive Goes Viral
3-MIN READ

Watch: Heartbreaking Video of Former National Boxer Who Drives Auto to Survive Goes Viral

Photo: Screenshot of video by Sports Gaon

Photo: Screenshot of video by Sports Gaon

North India boxing champion Abid Khan even discouraged his own children from joining sports after he struggled to survive.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, national level boxing champion Abid Khan can be seen driving an auto in order to earn a living. The video has sparked a debate among netizens about the neglect and condition of Indian sportspersons. The video was shared on YouTube by a channel named Sports Gaon. It highlights the story of former North India boxing champion Abid Khan. He is not just a trained professional but also coached boxing teams of the army for 5 years. He had also represented Punjab University back in the day. He was also a student of National Institute of Sports, Patiala in the late 1980s.

However, due to a financial crunch, Khan was forced to drive an auto and take up other odd jobs in order to survive. He talks about his plight in the video where he mentions that he had struggled to find a job despite his background. He had apparently also discouraged his own children from joining sports. However, he does want to return to coaching some day.

You can watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

His video has taken the internet by storm.

Even Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was moved by the story:

Sports journalist Saurabh Duggaon, who initially shared the video on Twitter, also pointed out in a subsequent tweet that Khan is not willing to accept financial help. He just wants to get back to coaching.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 16, 2021, 07:43 IST