WATCH: Heartening Video of Kitten Feeding on a Nursing Dog in Nigeria Goes Viral

Animals have always been a source of inspiration for humans when it comes to friendship or love. Animal kingdom knows no boundaries or differences, surprising humans with their incredible sharing nature. A humble video has taken the internet by storm where a dog is feeding a kitten in Nigeria.

The 32-second clip is winning hearts all over the internet and netizens are loving the message it shares. News agency Reuters took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the touching video on January 25.

Shot somewhere in a remote village in Nigeria, the video shows a dog lying on the ground while a kitten is feeding on her milk.

The video clip was shared with a caption reading, ‘it’s a most unusual sight: a kitten was spotted feeding milk from a nursing dog in a remote village in Nigeria.’

Take a look at the moving video here:

It's a most unusual sight: a kitten was spotted feeding on milk from a nursing dog in a remote village in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/imbyssZzvO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

The clip has been more than 4,48,000 times and has garnered more than 2,000 likes with more than 400 retweets. Internet users couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the heart-warming scenario and made the video viral on the internet by sharing it widely.

One of the users wrote that dogs are mans best friends.

Another user wrote that it was an amazing sight of the mother's attitude and natural relations.

It's an amazing sight of mother's attitude and natural relations tigh with all living things around us.We the humen beings needs to re thinking about it..... — Vasudevan Nair (@Vasudev07064294) January 25, 2021

Another user wrote how animals show more kindness towards each other than humans.

"Kindness", sad but now-a-days Animals show more kindness towards other than Human. — // MUZ // (@MaurfUzZaman) January 24, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote how we as humans should be more humble and learn from them.

That is so beautiful! Nature is absolutely wise in all senses. We as humans should be more humble and learn. — Sapere Aude (@SapereA66255210) January 24, 2021

While most of the people shared how the incident has moved them, one of the netizens wrote how it made him ashamed to be a human being.

Another one asked why the dog was so tired and wondered where her puppies were.

Another user assumed if the dog’s own babies have worn her out and that might be the reason she seems so tired.

That’s probably why she’s so tired, her own babies have worn her out!!! — Jan B. Smith (@JanBSmith5) January 24, 2021

The unusual site has left people amazed. The dog seems to be exhausted and the weak kitten is feeding on her while the dog sleeps. It has been rarely seen that a kitten is feeding on other animals.

One such user commented that if someone was hungry and we had food, we should share.

Isn’t it incredible how much we can learn from animals that we humans choose to overlook sometimes? Kindness is one such trait we should learn from the animal kingdom. What do you think about the video?