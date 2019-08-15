Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: Heartwarming National Anthem to Celebrate 'Real' Independence Day for LGBT Community

It may be the 72nd year of Independence Day for India, but for the LGBTQ community in India, it's the "first real Independence Day".

Shreya Basak | News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
(YouTube/ Twitter)
It may be the 72nd year of Independence Day for India, but for the LGBTQ community in India, it's the "first real Independence Day".

The Humsafar Trust, founded in 1994, released a video to mark the special occasion.

On September 6th, 2018 the Supreme Court repealed Section 377, finally decriminalising homosexuality and in turn giving freedom to millions. "We are all united by love - for our country and our people," wrote Humsafar Trust.

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani, who also features in the video, tweeted it with these words.

The video features activists, filmmakers, writers, and entreprenuers. It ends with the words #StandWithPride, in tri-colour hues.  "I was to stand shoulder to shoulder with change-makers who had lived their lives openly, with dignity and with courage," Apurva said in an interview. Meanwhile, netizens are already showing love for the heart-warming video.

