1-min read

WATCH: Heartwarming Video of Australian Men Rescuing Koala from Ocean Goes Viral

Ryan Farrow and his cousin Danny Schelfhout immediately stepped in after seeing the koala fall into the ocean.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
WATCH: Heartwarming Video of Australian Men Rescuing Koala from Ocean Goes Viral
Image for representation / AFP.

In a heartwarming gesture, two men rescued a koala from the ocean in Victoria, southern Australia.

According to 7news, Ryan Farrow and his cousin Danny Schelfhout immediately stepped in after seeing the koala fall into the ocean.

Ryan and Danny were fishing at Apollo Bay in southern Victoria and were on their way home.

Ryan told 7news that the koala was running at the end of the jetty and then tried to jump on a pole and it fell in the cold water.

After seeing it fall in the water, Danny jumped into the water.

Farrow followed Danny, and they both rescued the animal.

After the rescue, they took the koala in the nearby bushland and let it free.

Last week, a video of a koala drinking water from a cyclist in the city of Adelaide went viral on social media.

A group of cyclists had come across the koala sitting in the middle of the road. The koala climbed onto a cycle and gestured that it was thirsty.

The cyclist, Anna, gave water to the koala from her bottle and the whole heartwarming scene was captured by another cyclist.

The video garnered more than 57, 000 likes and received over 3, 000 comments.

