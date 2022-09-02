WATCH: Heartwarming Video of Judge Asking Autistic Girl to Show Her Stuffed Puppy at Dog Show

They say not all heroes wear cape. Do you need proof? Read on. A video of a little girl and her furball [stuffed] friend at a show has surfaced online. The girl caught the attention of an American Kennel Society judge. All we can say about the clip is it is all things cute. It opens with the judge walking up to the girl only to learn that she brought her own prized pooch, a stuffed puppy.

As reported by Goodable, a judge at the American Kennel Society noticed a little girl “watching from the sidelines” at a show. The judge further asked the girl if she would like to show her dog as well. The little one agreed and she happily picked up the leash and walked around the ring as spectators clapped to encourage her. Her reaction, post the antic, will surely melt your heart.

A judge at a dog show saw a young girl watching from the sidelines. The girl had autism, and she'd brought her stuffed animal. So the judge stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog, just like the others. This is what happened. ❤ (@akcdoglovers) pic.twitter.com/p1rslKZLft — Goodable (@Goodable) March 5, 2020

After over two years, the clip resurfaced on the Internet. A user, who goes by the name Buitengebieden on Twitter, shared the heartwarming video which has now gone viral on the microblogging site. Twiterattis are moved by the judge’s gestures.

This little girl has autism. She brought her stuffed-puppy to the dog show. One of the judges stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog as well. This is what happened.. pic.twitter.com/15clqgtx18 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 1, 2022

“Magical, cost nothing and meant the whole world,” a user tweeted.

Magical, cost nothing and meant the whole world — Patzi Paloosa (@Patzipaloosa) September 1, 2022

While another goes, “Not all heroes wear cape, some wear cap”

Not all heroes wear a cape. — Bill Mack (@whm3113) September 1, 2022



“That’s so cute lol almost made me cry too,” a third wrote.

That’s so cute lol almost made me cry too — Paul (@smoltechbear) September 1, 2022



One of the users rightly termed the video “good people doing good things good vibes”, while another said, “kindness takes no time at all.”

Kindness takes no time at all ❤️ — Janet (@jmc4now) September 1, 2022

good people doing good things good vibes — Rather the Moose in LF then NO EFFORT Winker (@ckespn) September 1, 2022

A few were grateful to the user for sharing the clip”.

“Great!! Thanks for sharing,” a person wrote.

Great!! Thanks for sharing — EduAlvarez (@EduAlvBad) March 7, 2020

Another was in complete awe of the judge. “What a lovely guy, well done,” read one of the comments.

What a lovely guy, well done! — Pete Swift (@1943pete66) March 6, 2020

A person added, “This is yet another beautiful example of how much hope still exists for humanity.”

This is yet another beautiful example of how much hope still exists for humanity. — Cant Get Right Ent (@CantGetRightEnt) March 7, 2020

what do you have to say about this heartwarming clip?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here