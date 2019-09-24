Watch: Heartwarming Video of Kid in Wheelchair Cheered by Classmates in Basketball Match

Winning or losing is always the inevitable part of any game. However, the bigger aspect is to include everybody in any game and make them feel equal. And some fifth graders of Topsail Elementary School in Hampstead, North Carolina know that very well.

A video of a group of students inviting a boy in a wheelchair to play a basketball game is winning hearts online.

In a video shared by the school on Facebook, several students are seen playing basketball with their classmate Francis Veras Espina, who is on a wheelchair. The students can be seen running around him and passing the ball to him so that he could dunk the ball with help of his teammates. The kids then jump and celebrate with joy as their friend manages to put the ball on the basket.

You can watch the video here, which was captioned, “Some lessons can’t be taught in a classroom”:

The happy moment of the children was captured by their school teacher Jody Keziah, and the video has garnered thousands of views online.

The school district authorities, Pender County Schools told local channel WWAY News that all the students were in the same grade.

The district authorities in a statement to ABC News said that the teachers first noticed the fifth graders inviting students from Topsail Elementary School’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s program — of which Espina is a part — to play with them during their shared recess a day before the viral video was shot. The following day, when they invited him again, the teacher used her phone to shoot the game.

“Keziah was watching as things unfolded and pulled out her cell phone to shoot a quick video, capturing the moment you see,” a school spokesperson told Storyful.

