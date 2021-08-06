Watch: Herd of Baby Elephants Plot Perfect ‘Milk Heist’

A video showing a herd of baby elephants grabbing milk bottles is going viral on social media. The clip is shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife, a trust which runs a wildlife rehabilitation program for orphaned baby elephants in Kenya. Their Twitter page keeps posting videos of baby elephants having fun in the sanctuary. In their recent video, a group of baby jumbos is seen using their trunks to get hold of milk bottles from a wheelbarrow.

The video has since been watched nearly 17,000 times, and has been liked by over 2,800 users. “Waste not, want not - the Nursery orphans are always plotting a milk heist!,” the caption of the video reads.

Waste not, want not - the Nursery orphans are always plotting a milk heist! pic.twitter.com/tjl1DvQncY— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021

Most of the comments on the video are people going gaga over the cuteness of the baby elephants. A user named Heather Parsons even termed the video one of her favourites by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT). The user further praised the baby elephants for smartly locating the milk containers.

One of my most favourite pieces of film from SWT. These guys are so smart at locating their milk containers.— Heather Parsons (@mondo19641) July 31, 2021

“That has to be one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen! I marvel that the SWT has developed a formula that not only has all the nutrients the babies need but is clearly delicious as well,” wrote another.

That has to be one of the cutest things I've ever seen! I marvel that the SWT has developed a formula that not only has all the nutrients the babies need but is clearly delicious as well.— Amanda DeWees (@AmandaDeWees) July 31, 2021

Sheldrick Wildlife had recently shared another video of an elephant trying to steal leftover milk from a chunk of empty bottles. The 22-second-clip shows the giant jumbo checking all the bottles from his trunk and then chugging whatever is left in them.

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021

The video was tweeted on June 28, and has been viewed more than 10,000 times with netizens showering their love on the antics of the tusker. Cute videos of elephants have found an audience online with dedicated pages having massive following on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Twitter page has more than 2.11 lakh followers on Twitter.

