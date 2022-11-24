Watch: Herd Of Wild Buffalos Repeatedly Attacking Old Lion Leaves Internet In Shock

The animal kingdom has never failed to amaze us. The lion is known as the king of the jungle and it is often said that no other creature can muster the courage to stand before it. However, it wasn’t quite the case for this old lion. A video of a lion being attacked by a herd of wild buffalos has recently gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the old lion laying on the ground while surrounded by angry wild buffalos.

It opens with a buffalo hitting the lion on its abdomen with its horns. The lion then tries to push it away. The buffalo again attacks the lion, which infuriates the predator and it counter-attacks the herbivore. Soon, another buffalo moves forward to attack the lion. It then flips the lion in the air quite a few times using its horns. Although the lion tries to protect itself, it fails miserably as the herd continues to attack it. In a bid to save its life, the carnivore hides under a small tree until its pride returns. Watch the whole video, here.

The video was also shared on Instagram Reels a few days ago. “Yesterday, this famous lion was trampled by buffaloes. The lion is named Dark Mane. From the Northern Avoca males,” read the caption of the post.

Upon watching the now-viral video, one of the users remarked, “The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions again.” Another person commented, “The lion is not king because he is flawless, he’s king because he is fearless.” One also highlights, “That’s really rough to see. These apex animals never meet a peaceful end.” “Everything has an end, it’s the cycle of life,” wrote a fourth user.

The video has garnered more than 4.6 million views since being uploaded on Instagram.

