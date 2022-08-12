WATCH: 'Hero' Cat Saves Toddler From Falling Down the Stairs

Sharing an affectionate and nurturing bond with someone is one of the most amazing feelings that humans can ever witness and many of them share such a similar bond with their pets as well. Now, proving this right a viral video of a pet cat saving a baby from falling down the stairs has taken the internet by storm. The video in question was captured by a CCTV camera that features a baby wandering in a room alongside a pet cat. The little munchkin first tries to touch the cat who is seated on a sofa chair.

The baby then begins to crawl far away from the animal and towards what appears to be a staircase. Midway, the little one stops and turns around to glance at the cat and then rushes in the direction of the stairs. When the cat notices that the baby is in danger of falling, the animal quickly runs to stop the baby. The cat pushes the baby back into the room and away from the staircase. Post this, the little one begins to play again.

The viral video was shared on the Twitter page of How Things Work. While sharing the clip, the user wrote, “Hero cat rushes to save toddler from falling down stairs.” Watch the viral video here:

Hero cat rushes to save toddler from falling down stairs 🦸🐱 pic.twitter.com/wven5sXmML — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) August 11, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of responses from netizens all around the world. A user while lauding the cat who carried out its babysitting responsibilities said, “When animals do more than parents”.

When animals do more than parents — Reversed Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore (@valter996) August 11, 2022

Another user was concerned about the bad living condition that the baby is growing up in. The user wrote, “What the heck is up with the living condition? that floor is hideous. stairs are not the only red flag here.”

what the heck is up with the living condition? that floor is hideous. stairs are not the only red flag here. — 💀 (@succu8itch) August 12, 2022

A netizen appreciated the presence of mind of the pet cat and said, “He had his eyes on the kid the entire time & jumped into action. That is one smart feline & a heck of a babysitter too!”

He had his eyes on the kid the entire time & jumped into action. That is one smart feline & a heck of a babysitter too! — Randy Joyce (@TheRealRBJ) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, one more highlighted that the parental instincts of animals are better than humans. “Animals have far better parental instincts than we think of them. Sometimes I believe they are more civilized than us humans,” wrote the user.

Animals have far better parental instincts than we think of them. Sometimes I believe they are more civilized than us humans. — Dilukshan Jay (@dilkjay) August 11, 2022

An annoyed Twitterati asked, “Bless this kitty’s heart, best babysitter ever. Where is the parent?”

Bless this kitty's heart, best babysitter ever. Where is the parent? pic.twitter.com/CFqTQhw9Bv — ShowMe2 (@ShowMe210) August 11, 2022

The viral video of the hero cat has raked over 3.6 million views and more than 119 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

