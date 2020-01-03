Watch: Heroic Doctor Saves Dog After His Leash Gets Caught in the Elevator

A horrific incident was averted on Monday night in Tampa, Florida, after a person saved a dog from choking to death.

The man, identified as Dr. Moe Awad, is praised for showing his presence of mind and saving the pooch’s life.

The 27-second-long video showed a woman getting off the lift with her dog at Olympus Apartments. Though her dog moved out of the lift, its leash was still inside. Within a matter of seconds, the doors of the elevator were shut and it started to move upwards. The dog leapt up from the floor, choking on its own leash. The owner was horrified as she tried to save the pup.

Just in time, a physician was passing by with a food tray. He threw the tray and ran towards the dog to get the leash off its neck and was finally able to rescue the pooch.

In a conversation with CNN, Dr. Awad said, “I tried to break open the leash on my initial attempt and it didn’t work. I tried to break it with my strength and I just couldn’t do it,”. He finally tried one more time before the leash broke.

The video was shared by Dr. Awad’s brother Faris Awad on Facebook. He wrote, “My brother saved a dog’s life”. Since being shared, the clip has been viewed more than 62 thousand times.

Many people praised Dr. Awad for his bravery.

“Awesome! Thanks for sharing the video of your brother's incredibly heroic actions,” a user wrote.

Thanking Dr.Awad for his quick action, another user said, “Please thank your brother for taking quick action and saving this dog. To me, dogs are so precious. Thank you again.”

