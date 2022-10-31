Watch: Hiding Leopard Attacks Deer, Troop Of Monkeys To The Rescue

It’s often said that animals have emotions, just like humans. And, a recent video of a troop of monkeys coming to a deer’s rescue against a leopard in their natural habitat is a testament to the same. The viral video, which was shared on Twitter some days ago, will surely leave you mind-blown.

The video opens with a herd of deer strolling in the wilderness, feasting on wild grass, while a troop of grey langurs are seen looking atop a giant tree in suspicion. The video also features a herd of elephants in the distance. As it proceeds, the tourists, who were present at the spot, seemingly on a jungle safari, can be heard alerting the deer of danger with a piercing sound.

Soon, much to everyone’s shock, a leopard jumps off the tree’s branch to prey on a deer. This causes a commotion among the herd of deer, as well as the troop of grey langurs, who are heard squealing and surrounding the leopard. The monkeys even come to the deer’s rescue as they try to free it from the grasp of the hungry predator. However, despite their earnest attempts, they fail to save it from the leopard.

The viral video ends with the troop running away from the site as the camera zooms at the carnivore tightly holding its prey between its claws.

In another video shared by the same Twitter handle, two leopards are seen feasting on a baby deer. The video opens with one of the leopards trying to rip the leg of a live deer apart. Soon, another leopard joins it by holding the deer with its neck as the prey groans in pain.

What was your reaction to the viral video?

