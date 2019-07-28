Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watch: Hiding Python Emerges from Pool Table with a ‘Cheeky Grin’

Earlier this week, a family in Australia was shocked to find a huge carpet python lounging in the sun at their home in Queensland.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Hiding Python Emerges from Pool Table with a ‘Cheeky Grin’
Earlier this week, a family in Australia was shocked to find a huge carpet python lounging in the sun at their home in Queensland.
Loading...

A bunch of pool players in Australia were recently shocked to find that they weren’t the only ones at the table. While snakes are known to hide in the most unlikely of places, a massive python had made itself comfortable in the corner pocket of a pool table at a home in Queensland.

Brisbane Snake Catchers said they were called to a home in the coastal town of Beachmere after some residents realized that they were “playing a game of pool with a friendly carpet python.”

Pictures posted by the snake-rescue service showed the carpet python popping its head out from a pocket of the pool table, with a “cheeky grin” on its face, just as the 13 ball came to a halt on the edge of the hole.

“Make sure you check your pool table pockets before sticking your hand in,” they wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/elitesnakecatchingbrisbane/posts/2318961888344141

Another photo showed the massive python having coiled itself in the side panel of the pool table.

The viral post has drawn thousands of comments, likes and shares.

Earlier this week, a family in Australia was shocked to find a huge carpet python lounging in the sun at their home in Queensland.

The reptile was later rescued by a local service.

Brisbane Snake Catchers said carpet pythons were coming into homes in search of warmth at this time of year.

“Generally speaking, it’s of no concern (and) they do more good than harm, and we often recommend leaving them be and coexisting with them,” they said.

“However, if you have small outdoor pets or if (the snakes are) disturbing your sleep at night it might be worth having them relocated.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram