Watch: Hiding Python Emerges from Pool Table with a ‘Cheeky Grin’

A bunch of pool players in Australia were recently shocked to find that they weren’t the only ones at the table. While snakes are known to hide in the most unlikely of places, a massive python had made itself comfortable in the corner pocket of a pool table at a home in Queensland.

Brisbane Snake Catchers said they were called to a home in the coastal town of Beachmere after some residents realized that they were “playing a game of pool with a friendly carpet python.”

Pictures posted by the snake-rescue service showed the carpet python popping its head out from a pocket of the pool table, with a “cheeky grin” on its face, just as the 13 ball came to a halt on the edge of the hole.

“Make sure you check your pool table pockets before sticking your hand in,” they wrote.

Another photo showed the massive python having coiled itself in the side panel of the pool table.

The viral post has drawn thousands of comments, likes and shares.

Earlier this week, a family in Australia was shocked to find a huge carpet python lounging in the sun at their home in Queensland.

The reptile was later rescued by a local service.

Brisbane Snake Catchers said carpet pythons were coming into homes in search of warmth at this time of year.

“Generally speaking, it’s of no concern (and) they do more good than harm, and we often recommend leaving them be and coexisting with them,” they said.

“However, if you have small outdoor pets or if (the snakes are) disturbing your sleep at night it might be worth having them relocated.”