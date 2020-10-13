WATCH: Hiker's Narrow Escape from Mountain Lion Chasing Him for Six Minutes Captured on Tape

In a nerve chilling incident, a 26-year-old hiker was followed by a Cougar (mountain lion) for nearly six minutes before it decided to trail back leaving the young man panting for breath.

Kyle Burgess from Utah was on his way back from his trail run at Slate Canyon near Provo, US in the afternoon when he spotted the cubs ahead of him, reports Daily Mail.

The viral video shared by Burgess shows a cub appearing at first and then eventually the mother appears, growling at him and pushing him back.

The mother then disappears from the frame and in no time it again comes chasing him.

"I thought I was done for!" said Burgess in his Instagram post.

The cougar went on following the Burgess while he is constantly being heard yelling and swears at the cat so that it backs off.

"Really, I didn't know what they were. Once I did realize what they were, I was like, that's mom right there. I'm screwed,' he told Fox 13.

Burgess didn't give up recording the scene while calmly stepping back to not piss the mother more.

"Go away! Go get your babies," Burgess is heard shouting at one point.

Speaking to NBC News he said that he was sure he would have got hurt.

In another recent incident, 12-year-old Alessandro Breda and his family went up a mountain in Adamello Brenta Nature Park in Trentino, northern Italy and were having a happy time until a fair-sized brown bear decided to show up.

However, the bear may have disrupted the family hike but could not hamper Alessandro’s courage. The bear had shown up just behind the boy, who kept his calm and slowly walked down the slope to safety.

In a viral video captured by Loris Calliari, Alessandro’s mother’s boyfriend, the boy can be seen taking small steps as he descends slowly. The wild bear at the back can be seen rising on his hind legs quite a few times but nothing more.