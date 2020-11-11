Watch: Hilarious Video Capturing Twin Babies Trying to Blow Bubbles is Winning Internet

A hilarious video of twin toddlers attempting to blow out bubbles off their toys by sneezing has gone viral on social media. It is cute, it is funny and it is definitely something that will bring a smile on your face. The twins in the clip are Luka and Logan and their aunt is the one who posted it.

“Please watch this video of my nephews trying to blow these bubbles omg,” she wrote on the post. What’s so funny is the way the boys are putting their entire body into the act but still failing to pump out the bubbles. It is hard to imagine which of the two started it first or where they got the idea to do that. Both are trying to outdo the other and it is hilarious to watch.

Please watch this video of my nephews trying to blow these bubbles omg pic.twitter.com/3uCQqma1Bu — BIG RED (@comeonbrit) November 8, 2020

The aunt also posted another picture of the duo wearing identical orange sweaters and blue trousers. She said they tend to get on her nerves. Well, she is not wrong, they do look notorious in that picture. Check it out here:

That’s Luka on the left and Logan on the right. So happy y’all think they funny bc they get on my nerves lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Yh6yPfnBbC — BIG RED (@comeonbrit) November 8, 2020

The 16-second video has been viewed close to a million times on Twitter and has garnered more than 77 thousand likes. It has also attracted some interesting reactions from the netizens.

Check out some of the memes and comments:

Them boys said pic.twitter.com/El60LVCKtX — Raynard Ford (@Touchdown_ray11) November 8, 2020

“I thought he was gone bust out in song and dance at the beginning,” wrote a user.

I thought he was gone bust out in song and dance at the beginning — Girl that baby dont know you (@MercuryVibes_) November 8, 2020

“I need this effort in my relationship,” wrote another.

“They made preliminary yells before the blows and everything and I’m WEAK,” wrote a third user. https://twitter.com/IamNitaJ/status/1325574074219843586

“When (I think Luka) bent his body all the way back and then pop himself when no bubbles came out. I lost it,” said a fourth user.

When (I think Luka) bent his body all the way back and then pop pop himself when no bubbles came out. I lost it — OG Distance‍♂️ (@Lazyabsolutist) November 8, 2020

This one user found it almost too funny to bear. “You need to put a warning on this. Some of us are old with weak hearts. I almost died of cuteness overdose,” read the comment.