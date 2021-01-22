WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows 'How Parents Took Pictures' and Internet Couldn't Agree More

We all joke about going back in time or being a too old school for the present generation. But have we ever wondered what we might actually be like if we were born in the same timeline as our parent’s generation? Their generation had their own traits as we have ours and the new generation has theirs. Growing up surrounded by smartphones, we are not new to taking selfies or constantly posing for the camera. However, if you have seen old photo albums of your parents, you cannot miss the seemingly awkward signature poses of that era.

Taking a cue from these poses, a social media user has brought them to life in a funny and entertaining way. In a viral video, which is doing rounds on the internet, a user has acted out ‘how our parents used to take pictures’. Originally made on TikTok, the clip was shared on the microblogging platform on January 20, is winning hearts all over the internet for its accuracy and wholesome content which is guaranteed to make you say, ‘that’s so true.’

The clip opens to a woman who can be seen wearing a white traditional salwar kameez paired with brown kolapuri chappal with a dupatta going over her head. In the hilariously true video, she enacts how our parents used to pose while taking pictures.

Some of the poses are so apt they’ll remind of your own parent’s photo album. With classical music playing in the background, she is posing in front of a wall, tree, stairs, gate and while watering plants with no facial expressions.

Take a look at the funny video here:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">😭 <a href="https://t.co/TGm2N7Pman">pic.twitter.com/TGm2N7Pman</a></p>— Enthala (@enthahotness) <a href="https://twitter.com/enthahotness/status/1351770896743211012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The clip has been viewed almost 45,000 times on the social media platform with close to 3,000 likes.

Netizens have filled the comment section stating how true the video content is. One of the users called our parent’s generation ‘cute and innocent’ and added that our smartphones have ruined us.

They were n are so cute and innocent. For us smartphones ruined 🙄 — Aw Rehan (@RehanMo47032051) January 20, 2021

Another user pointed out how true the representation is in the video, especially the ‘total and obstinate lack of smiles.’

Lol so true especially the total and obstinate lack of smiles — Nivi (@nivik) January 20, 2021

One of them shared that he has all the exact poses in his old family photos.

Lord I have all of these exact poses in our old family photos! — Ahmar Saeed 🇮🇳 (@AhmarSaeed1) January 20, 2021

Some of the netizens pointed out the girl’s resemblance to Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and commented why is the cricketer making these videos and others tagged the cricketer in their comments asking if it was him in the video.

Looking like shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph — Akshay Garg (@akshay_garg2) January 20, 2021

What's Shoaib Akhtar doing this? — Hann Chinaski (@HannChinaski) January 20, 2021

One of the users reminded us to not forget that clicking photos at that time was a long and tedious process and not instant.