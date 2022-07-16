WATCH: Hippo Launches into Lions Trying to Swim Across its Territory in Botswana

Needless to say, we all believed that a lion is the king of the jungle and it is beyond any animal’s capacity to attack the apex predator. Well, guess what? This bubble has recently burst after a video showing a hippopotamus attacking the wild cat has come forth. In a hair-raising incident, the video, which is making rounds on the Internet, reveals that the ferocious hippo scared off not one but three lions in just one attempt. The breathtaking interaction between them has left people stunned and amazed at the same time. And chances are quite high that it will also shake you up.

The incident took place when three lions were “seen crossing the Selinda Spillway in Northern Botswana,” as per the text mentioned at the beginning of the video. While the cats were crossing the spillway, which appeared to be the hippo’s territory, they were intercepted by the angry huge semiaquatic mammal, who immediately charged the trio. During this attack, one of the lions instantly, in no time rushed back towards the bank of the river. The second lion ran towards the right side of the hippo, while the third lion was attacked by the second heaviest land animal in the water, in an apparent show of strength and territorial dominance.

The now-viral video was shared by the YouTube channel Great Plains Conservation, on June 27, who while calling it an “unforgettable moment,” titled it “Hippo chases lion at Selinda Explorers Camp.” In the description of the video, it wrote, “The best safaris are made of unforgettable moments… and this was undoubtedly one of them. Guests at Selinda Explorers Camp in Botswana recently watched as four lions attempted to cross the Selinda Spillway but were intercepted by a hippo. The territorial behemoth moved in at pace to see off the lions, and an incredible interaction between big cats and the mega mammal played out right under the noses of our lucky guests. Thankfully, all involved made it out unscathed.”

It concluded by saying that they feel “privileged” to witness something this “remarkable”. The video has left the netizens shocked. Several were amazed to see the intimidating speed of the hippo, despite being heavyweight. One user wrote, “When that hippo swam it literally seemed like a speed boat.” Another commented, “The speed with which the Hippo approached the lions is insane. Now I understand why so many people get killed every year by Hippos.”

What are your views? Have you ever sighted something this incredible?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.