Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It

Old videos, especially once that are bizarre, tend to resurface from time time only to scar us further. Recently, a horrifying video of a snake latching on to a man's head has gone viral again. However, as is clear, the video is old and has only recently caught attention after a popular page on Facebook shared it.

The video has been shared by the page named Reptile Hunter, and should serve as a lesson for all. The viral video shows a young man fiddling with a snake, which he's holding at an arm's distance. He seems to be irking the snake, and even provoking it at times. He repeatedly blows into the snake's head, while the latter never protests or even retaliates.

Here comes the terrifying bit. The man then further brings the snake closer to him and attempts to put it around his head. The snake, visibly agitated by now, snaps and latches on to the man's head and refuses to let go. We don't quite know what happens after that because the man appears to be struggling to release himself from the snake when the video abruptly ends.

In case you haven't watched the video here, take a look:

Ever since it was shared, the video has been viewed over a million times and has hundreds of comments which assert that the man deserved it and he should have treated the snake with respect.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.