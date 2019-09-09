Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France

In a bizarre incident caught on tape, a racing horse bit its rival jockey in France in an attempt to finish the race. The incident happened during the final stretch of the race at Maisons-Laffitte Racecourse, near Paris.

According to the video, Palomba, the horse, was trying to close in on her rival jockey when they were neck to neck on reaching the finish line. Francois-Xavier Bertras was galloping on his chestnut filly to be the first one past the finishing post when Palomba, reached out and tried biting his arm.

#MaisonsLaffitteDans l'emballage final du Prix Joubert, Palomba (@MaxSamGuyon / C. Laffon-Parias) a mordu le bras de François-Xavier Bertras. Grande favorite, elle finit deuxième derrière Lucky Lycra. pic.twitter.com/N6SX4N0TJv — Equidia (@equidia) September 4, 2019

Francois-Xavier Bertras, who was aboard Lucky Lycra, finished the race first, despite the little bump on his path of victory.

According to a story published in Daily Mail, Bertras and Palomba ran for over one mile and six furlongs, defeating competitors off a good ground.

Speaking to the Racing Post about the incident, Bertras said, "It was a pretty strange sensation because the filly came alongside and then ducked her head at me while in full flight,” before adding, “It was quite amazing.”

He further added, "We watched the race back with the stewards and you can see she has me by the arm three times – it was pretty funny to see.”

According to Francois, his filly did not flinch or break stride but was quite surprised and did not understand exactly what had happened.

