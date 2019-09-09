Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France

According to the video, Palomba, the horse, was trying to close in on her rival jockey when they were neck to neck on reaching the finish line.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France
Video grab. (Twitter)
Loading...

In a bizarre incident caught on tape, a racing horse bit its rival jockey in France in an attempt to finish the race. The incident happened during the final stretch of the race at Maisons-Laffitte Racecourse, near Paris.

According to the video, Palomba, the horse, was trying to close in on her rival jockey when they were neck to neck on reaching the finish line. Francois-Xavier Bertras was galloping on his chestnut filly to be the first one past the finishing post when Palomba, reached out and tried biting his arm.

Francois-Xavier Bertras, who was aboard Lucky Lycra, finished the race first, despite the little bump on his path of victory.

According to a story published in Daily Mail, Bertras and Palomba ran for over one mile and six furlongs, defeating competitors off a good ground.

Speaking to the Racing Post about the incident, Bertras said, "It was a pretty strange sensation because the filly came alongside and then ducked her head at me while in full flight,” before adding, “It was quite amazing.”

He further added, "We watched the race back with the stewards and you can see she has me by the arm three times – it was pretty funny to see.”

According to Francois, his filly did not flinch or break stride but was quite surprised and did not understand exactly what had happened.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram